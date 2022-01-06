GNY (GNY) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. GNY has a market cap of $39.92 million and approximately $29,057.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00056205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

