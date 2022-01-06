GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) PT Lowered to C$4.30 at BMO Capital Markets

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.40 to C$4.30 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 67.32% from the stock’s previous close.

GGD has been the topic of several other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.80 price objective on shares of GoGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight Capital reissued a “na” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective (up from C$4.10) on shares of GoGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of GoGold Resources stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,090. GoGold Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.02 and a 52 week high of C$3.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$714.49 million and a PE ratio of 80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.25.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

