Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $149,426.36 and $32,713.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

