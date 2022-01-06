Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Sells $1,212,274.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,212,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.18. The stock had a trading volume of 149,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,399. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 308.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.49.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
