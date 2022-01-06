Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Sells $1,212,274.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,212,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.18. The stock had a trading volume of 149,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,399. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 308.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 744,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,763,000 after purchasing an additional 137,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.