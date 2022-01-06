Govi Market Cap Tops $9.54 Million (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Govi has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and $929,956.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Govi has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Govi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00060871 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00069994 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.72 or 0.07879365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00076327 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,001.62 or 1.00015636 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008140 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Govi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Govi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Govi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.