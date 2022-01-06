Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Receives $14.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,741,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 48.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,238,000. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

GPMT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.88. 1,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,690. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $639.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

