Graviton (GTON) Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $58,728.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Graviton coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00004521 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00060531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00068700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.88 or 0.07791648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00075490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,729.65 or 0.99595156 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

