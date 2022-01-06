Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gray Television in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.91. Gray Television has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gray Television during the second quarter worth $64,309,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1,765.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 143.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,940,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,413,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter worth about $20,099,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,211,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 460,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

