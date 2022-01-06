Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,700 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the November 30th total of 1,808,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,893,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ETHE traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,608,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,402. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15.

