Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Update

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,400 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the November 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Greenland Technologies worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenland Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

GTEC traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. 73,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,011. Greenland Technologies has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $26.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greenland Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

