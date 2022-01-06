Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 493 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.9% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.70.

Medtronic stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.42. 224,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,738,323. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.12 and a 200 day moving average of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $145.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

