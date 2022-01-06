Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,634 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,498 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,356,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH traded up $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $493.71. The company had a trading volume of 30,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,079. The stock has a market cap of $465.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

