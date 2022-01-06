Grimes & Company Inc. Has $18.72 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.08.

LOW stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,259. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $174.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.95 and its 200-day moving average is $217.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

