Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New $13.12 Million Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 190,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,000. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.09% of Incyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter worth about $12,499,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 24.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 102,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 400.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $71.77. The company had a trading volume of 16,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,260. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average is $72.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.73.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

