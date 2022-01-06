Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $103.55. 1,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,744. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.52 and a 12 month high of $110.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.76.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

