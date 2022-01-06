Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,557 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

SCHE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.68. 20,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,163. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.30. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

