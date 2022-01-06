Guggenheim Lowers Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target to $107.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $45.32 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.06.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

