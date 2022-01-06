Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.31. 139,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,468,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.77.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 666,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,297,730,000 after buying an additional 1,293,200 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $843,467,000 after acquiring an additional 546,241 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $491,152,000 after purchasing an additional 369,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $388,303,000 after purchasing an additional 995,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

