HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

HONE opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $789.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.45 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $59,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 198.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

