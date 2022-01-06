Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,650 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,590 ($21.43) to GBX 1,650 ($22.23) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.92) to GBX 1,381 ($18.61) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.93) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.67) to GBX 1,315 ($17.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,637 ($22.06).

Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 1,291.50 ($17.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,796 ($24.20). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,429.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of £6.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.68.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

