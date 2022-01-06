Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.22

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 1017421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,144,000 after buying an additional 1,191,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,675,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,875,000 after buying an additional 225,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,269,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,854,000 after buying an additional 137,018 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after buying an additional 1,960,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,829,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

