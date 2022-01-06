Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HROW. Aegis assumed coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Harrow Health stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.87. Harrow Health has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HROW. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

