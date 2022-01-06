Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $271.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $29.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.