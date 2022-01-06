HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$1.60 target price on the stock.

FCU stock opened at C$0.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.78. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of C$637.81 million and a PE ratio of -60.63. Fission Uranium has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$1.25.

In other Fission Uranium news, Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy sold 50,000 shares of Fission Uranium stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$44,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,321,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,052,111.41.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

