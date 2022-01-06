HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $310.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HCA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.90.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $258.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $156.43 and a 12-month high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after acquiring an additional 168,671 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after buying an additional 195,781 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

