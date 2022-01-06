Head to Head Comparison: iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of iCAD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and iCAD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.07 million N/A N/A iCAD $29.70 million 4.93 -$17.61 million ($0.36) -16.19

InVivo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iCAD.

Risk and Volatility

InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics N/A -41.25% -37.08% iCAD -23.98% -17.38% -12.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for InVivo Therapeutics and iCAD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A iCAD 0 0 8 0 3.00

iCAD has a consensus target price of $20.38, suggesting a potential upside of 249.49%. Given iCAD’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than InVivo Therapeutics.

Summary

iCAD beats InVivo Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. The company was founded by Joseph P. Vacanti, Frank M. Reynolds, and Robert Langer in January 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

