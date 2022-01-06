Head-To-Head Contrast: MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) vs. Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) and Maximus (NYSE:MMS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MedX and Maximus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Maximus $4.25 billion 1.15 $291.20 million $4.66 16.93

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than MedX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MedX and Maximus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A Maximus 0 0 1 0 3.00

Maximus has a consensus target price of $105.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.10%. Given Maximus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maximus is more favorable than MedX.

Risk & Volatility

MedX has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maximus has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MedX and Maximus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedX N/A N/A N/A Maximus 6.84% 22.53% 9.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Maximus shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Maximus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Maximus beats MedX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MedX Company Profile

MedX Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction of commercial and residential properties through its subsidiaries. It also manages properties for rent. The company was founded by J. Glen House and Jay W. Roth on September 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc. engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs. The U.S. Federal Services segment includes process solutions, program management, as well as system and software development, and maintenance services for various United States federal civilian programs. The Outside the U.S segment comprises of national, state, and county human services agencies with a variety of business process services, and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education institutions, and other human services programs. The company was founded by David V. Mastran in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

