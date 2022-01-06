Head-To-Head Review: California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) versus First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. California First Leasing pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Merchants pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

This table compares First Merchants and California First Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 36.19% 10.94% 1.38% California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Merchants and California First Leasing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 0 3 0 3.00 California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Merchants currently has a consensus target price of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.47%. Given First Merchants’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Merchants is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Merchants and California First Leasing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $558.43 million 4.17 $148.60 million $3.75 11.53 California First Leasing $16.94 million 10.80 $7.33 million N/A N/A

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Risk and Volatility

First Merchants has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First Leasing has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Merchants beats California First Leasing on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

California First Leasing Company Profile

California First Leasing Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers services through its bank subsidiary, California First National Bank and leasing subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp. It operates through the CalFirst Leasing and CalFirst Bank segments. Its primary business is secured financing provided through leasing and financing capital assets, commercial loans acquired through participation in the syndicated commercial loan market, by providing non-recourse loans to third parties secured by leases and equipment, and direct commercial loans. The company was founded by Patrick E. Paddon in 1977 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

