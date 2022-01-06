Head-To-Head Review: MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) & HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MOGU and HealthEquity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthEquity 0 2 9 0 2.82

MOGU presently has a consensus price target of $0.00, suggesting a potential downside of 100.00%. HealthEquity has a consensus price target of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.14%. Given HealthEquity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than MOGU.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of MOGU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -137.53% -8.36% -6.48% HealthEquity -0.82% 4.60% 2.64%

Volatility & Risk

MOGU has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MOGU and HealthEquity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $73.63 million 0.49 -$50.06 million ($0.92) -0.44 HealthEquity $733.57 million 5.30 $8.83 million ($0.07) -664.19

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU. HealthEquity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MOGU, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HealthEquity beats MOGU on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MOGU Company Profile

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

