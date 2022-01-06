Head-To-Head Review: mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN)

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mPhase Technologies $30.67 million 0.57 $1.67 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 17.80 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -96.08

mPhase Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for mPhase Technologies and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Byrna Technologies has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 112.17%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mPhase Technologies 3.96% 12.15% 5.88% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of mPhase Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

mPhase Technologies beats Byrna Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

