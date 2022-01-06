Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.62 Million

Brokerages expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to report $194.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.90 million to $211.33 million. Hecla Mining posted sales of $188.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year sales of $827.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800.30 million to $849.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $917.15 million, with estimates ranging from $813.20 million to $999.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

Shares of NYSE:HL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. 162,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,663,566. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.63, a PEG ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

