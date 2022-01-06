Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. Helen of Troy updated its FY22 guidance to $11.73-11.93 EPS.
NASDAQ:HELE traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.78. 5,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.57. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $201.02 and a 52 week high of $265.97.
In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
HELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.