Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. Helen of Troy updated its FY22 guidance to $11.73-11.93 EPS.

NASDAQ:HELE traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.78. 5,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.57. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $201.02 and a 52 week high of $265.97.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

HELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.