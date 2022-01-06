Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Up 39.9% in December

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the November 30th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HLDCY stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 128,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,951. Henderson Land Development has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLDCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.