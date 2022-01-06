Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 31st

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has increased its dividend by 500.0% over the last three years.

Shares of HFRO stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $12.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) by 291.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

