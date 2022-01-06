Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Trading Up 15.4%

Shares of Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS) were up 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 99,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 34,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

Highlands REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Highlands REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highlands REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.