Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Down 98.5% in December

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the November 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTHIY traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.38. The company had a trading volume of 72,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,016. Hitachi has a twelve month low of $80.05 and a twelve month high of $130.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.58.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.66. Hitachi had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.47 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Hitachi will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

