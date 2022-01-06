HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.52. HomeTrust Bancshares posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.74. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $514.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In other news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $104,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 15,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,054. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

