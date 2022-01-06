Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $451,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON opened at $211.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.30 and its 200-day moving average is $219.73. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $145.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.46.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.