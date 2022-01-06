Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) traded up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.35 and last traded at $109.14. 994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 345,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.51.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.