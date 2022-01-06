Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

HWDJY stock opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of $48.93 and a twelve month high of $50.49.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

