Howdoo Price Hits $0.0047 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Howdoo has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $91,137.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00056396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 458,587,748 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.