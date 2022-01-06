HSBC (LON:HSBA) Hits New 52-Week High at $464.05

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 464.05 ($6.25) and last traded at GBX 463.55 ($6.25), with a volume of 4531567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 448.65 ($6.05).

Several equities analysts have commented on HSBA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.20) to GBX 484 ($6.52) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 530 ($7.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 390 ($5.26) to GBX 480 ($6.47) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.74) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 487.75 ($6.57).

The firm has a market capitalization of £95.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 438.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 416.10.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($226,053.12).

HSBC Company Profile (LON:HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

