Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Up 32.4% in December

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 960,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

