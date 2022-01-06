HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Short Interest Update

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the November 30th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMCO. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,618,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 46,557 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 236,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 404,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,974 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HumanCo Acquisition alerts:

HMCO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 21,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,572. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87. HumanCo Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for HumanCo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HumanCo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.