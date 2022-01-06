Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.02

Shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and traded as high as $10.93. Huttig Building Products shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 357,877 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.51.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 67.80%. The business had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huttig Building Products by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huttig Building Products by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Huttig Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huttig Building Products by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Huttig Building Products by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 23,666 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBP)

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

