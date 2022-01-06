IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$4.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMG shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

TSE:IMG traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.94. 355,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,624. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.50. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 554.29.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$370.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

