IBI Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IBI Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IBI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.81.

IBI Group stock opened at C$13.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of C$418.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.14.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.05 million.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

