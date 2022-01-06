ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,306.00

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,306 ($17.60) and last traded at GBX 1,306 ($17.60), with a volume of 66368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,268 ($17.09).

The company has a market capitalization of £881.90 million and a P/E ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,269.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,172.69.

About ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

