ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326,407 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 86,921 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1,786.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 86,018 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 52,453 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,464,000 after purchasing an additional 51,902 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical stock opened at $229.97 on Thursday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.39 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

