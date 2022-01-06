IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $45,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 437,365 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,420,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,758,000 after purchasing an additional 96,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $583.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $647.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.23 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.